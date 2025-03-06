Atria Investments Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

