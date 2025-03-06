Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,072 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 448,873 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sony Group by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Sony Group by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 83,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 507.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 401,919 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

