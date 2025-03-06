M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,294.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

