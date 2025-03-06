M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,468 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

