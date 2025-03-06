M&T Bank Corp Has $17.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

