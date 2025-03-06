M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,378 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

