VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.