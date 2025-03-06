Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $23.58

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 182,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 276.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

