Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,550,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,399 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,082,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,737,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,281 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

