Vicki Carter Buys 15,957 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter acquired 15,957 shares of IPH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,918.03 ($49,315.21).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

IPH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is 140.00%.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.

