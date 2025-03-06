Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $51,145.76 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $51,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,074.11. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $344.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.18. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arteris by 14.7% during the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

