Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.