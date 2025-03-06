First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$56,882.82 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Mani Alkhafaji sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$56,882.82.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.
About First Majestic Silver
