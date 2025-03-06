Smithfield Trust Co Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

