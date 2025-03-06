Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $257.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.95. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.