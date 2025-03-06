Smithfield Trust Co Invests $53,000 in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,621,000.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of OILK stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.75. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.3218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

