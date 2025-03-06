Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

