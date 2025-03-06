Assetmark Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.