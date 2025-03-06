iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XJH. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,881,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.

XJH stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

