AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. AAK AB has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.
AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.