AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. AAK AB has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

