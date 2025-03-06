Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sean Searby Sells 3,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,091.11. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $929.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

