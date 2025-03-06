Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 10,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$16.42 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$17.63. The company has a market cap of C$14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.06.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

