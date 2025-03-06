Karamjit Singh Sandhar Purchases 6,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,808.00.

Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.45 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.