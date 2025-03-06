Karamjit Singh Sandhar Purchases 6,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,808.00.
Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,250.00.
CVE opened at C$17.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.45 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
