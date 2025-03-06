Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,406 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $100,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,636,921.40. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $149,783.36.

On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $113,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35.

On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $112,264.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $92,516.16.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $87,315.92.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,165.63.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.13. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EverCommerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

