Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Drops By 24.1%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

