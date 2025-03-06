Andrew Drexler Sells 10,838 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Drexler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.52.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.