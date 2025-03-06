Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 630,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares by 1,389.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 198,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

