180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.97. 180 Degree Capital shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 37,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

