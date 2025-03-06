Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in February

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,683,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 2,164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
