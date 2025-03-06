Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.45. Emblem shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 156,200 shares trading hands.

Emblem Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

