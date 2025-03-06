ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €4.22 ($4.54) and traded as high as €4.28 ($4.60). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €4.08 ($4.39), with a volume of 77,773 shares traded.

ElringKlinger Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.22. The firm has a market cap of $278.79 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

