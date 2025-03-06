Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €73.96 ($79.53) and traded as high as €84.10 ($90.43). Aurubis shares last traded at €83.30 ($89.57), with a volume of 121,056 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.96.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

