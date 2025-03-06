Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.42 ($27.33) and traded as high as €25.82 ($27.76). Cancom shares last traded at €24.32 ($26.15), with a volume of 72,685 shares trading hands.
Cancom Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $864.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.42.
About Cancom
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cancom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.