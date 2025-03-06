Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.42 ($27.33) and traded as high as €25.82 ($27.76). Cancom shares last traded at €24.32 ($26.15), with a volume of 72,685 shares trading hands.

Cancom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $864.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.42.

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.