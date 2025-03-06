Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Declines By 12.0%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 724.0 days.

AIN Price Performance

Shares of AINPF opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. AIN has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

About AIN

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

