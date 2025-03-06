GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.87 ($23.52) and traded as low as €19.36 ($20.82). GFT Technologies shares last traded at €19.38 ($20.84), with a volume of 57,096 shares traded.
GFT Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
About GFT Technologies
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.