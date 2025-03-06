GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.87 ($23.52) and traded as low as €19.36 ($20.82). GFT Technologies shares last traded at €19.38 ($20.84), with a volume of 57,096 shares traded.

GFT Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

About GFT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.