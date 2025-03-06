LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.96 ($27.91) and traded as high as €28.70 ($30.86). LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €27.69 ($29.77), with a volume of 420,821 shares traded.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

