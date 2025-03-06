Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

