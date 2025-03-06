ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $81.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ICF International by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in ICF International by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

