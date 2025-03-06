The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $292.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.92. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

