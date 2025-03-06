National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on National CineMedia
National CineMedia Stock Up 2.7 %
Insider Transactions at National CineMedia
In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National CineMedia
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.