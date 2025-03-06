National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.