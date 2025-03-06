Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

