Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 622,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.95.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
