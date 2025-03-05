Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 622,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.95.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.