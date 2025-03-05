Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7123 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 13.2% increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 3.7 %

SVNLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 47,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,317. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

