TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2906 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TSPY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 33,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile
