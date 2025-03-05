TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.29

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2906 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSPY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 33,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Get TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF alerts:

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options.

Receive News & Ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.