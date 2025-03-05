Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Short Interest Update

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881,504 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amer Sports by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 2,355,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE AS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 2,629,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,839. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and a PE ratio of -209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.