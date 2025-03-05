Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,332.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE BBAR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 486,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBAR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.