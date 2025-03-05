VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $26.35. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 262,201 shares changing hands.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,077,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,017,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 107,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 76,682 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

