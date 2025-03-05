Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,903,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,835. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

