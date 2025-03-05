Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2152795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

