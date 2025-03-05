WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.91, with a volume of 1437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

